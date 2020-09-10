Paris police arrested Anthony Scott Thomas, 17, of Ravenna, at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of 18th Street NW. Police said officers responded to a fight in progress and found Thomas in the parking lot. Police said Thomas gave the officer a wrong name and was later identified. Officers found that he had an outstanding Collin County felony warrant charging him with burglary of a building. Thomas was additionally charged with failure to identify. He was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remains today without bond.
Woman arrested on controlled substance warrant
Paris police arrested Angela Marie Harrell, 55, of Paris, at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams and possession of marijuana of less than 2 ounces. The warrants stemmed from a July investigation in the 300 block of 2nd Street NE where narcotics, marijuana and a stolen pistol were found. Harrell was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remains today without bond.
Police investigating burglary of pistol
Paris police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 300 block of Fitzhugh Avenue at 6:27 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the complainant reported that someone had entered his unlocked vehicle and had stolen a pistol from the center console. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested three people on Wednesday.
