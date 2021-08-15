JULY 13 to JULY 14
Paris Police Department
Heather Rochell Cave: 37: Bond surrender/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Jessica Ann Reno, 39: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Breaaunna Breashay Rose, 21: Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Benjamin James Hensley, 33: Sexual assault, sale or purchase of a child.
Scotty Lee Holley, 52: Failure to comply with sexual offender’s duty to register/life/90 days.
Tamara Leann Maroney, 32: Capias pro fine/failure to yield right of way/stop sign/yield sign, capias pro fine/no driver’s license (when unlicensed), capias pro fine/failure to maintain financial responsibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.