Fire and Rescue helmet

OCT. 26 to OCT. 29

FD Assist EMS

Oct. 26

8:48 to 8:55 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.

10:38 to 10:49 a.m., 4300 Lamar Ave.

6:35 to 6:41 p.m., 3930 Oleander Drive.

8:09 to 8:16 p.m., 107 GWH/PHA.

Oct. 27

7:26 to 7:45 a.m., 770 41st St. SW.

7:49 to 8:55 a.m., 521 10th St. NE.

Oct. 28

1:50 to 2:16 a.m., 4075 Old Bonham Road.

8:21 TO 8:36 A.M., 1508 N. Main St.

Structure Fire,

Alarm, Smoke

Oct. 27

10:20 to 20:50 p.m., 535 Polk St.

Oct. 28

5:13 to 5:28 a.m., 811 E. Austin St.

3:25 to 3:30 p.m., 2215 E. Cherry St.

3:57 to 4:07 p.m., 1019 7th St. NW.

First Responder-Paris

Oct. 26

6:14 ro 6:19 a.m., 2501 N. Main St.

10:06 to 10:27 a.m., 550 20th St. NW.

12:46 to 1:03 p.m., 2405 W. Kaufman St.

3:31 to 3:42 p.m.,150 47th St. SE.

9:17 to 9:27 p.m., 1105 35th St. NE.

9:44 to 10:03 p.m., 1875 NE Loop 286.

10:33 to 10:47 p.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.

Oct. 27

7:32 to 7:36 a.m., 3055 NE Loop 286.

11:55 a.m., to 12:19 p.m., 1655 NR Loop 286.

7:27 to 7:42 p.m., 344 Hearon St.

8:19 to 8:57 p.m., 216 16th St. SE.

9:32 to 9:46 p.m., BTW/PHA.

Oct. 28

3:47 to 4:26 a.m., 1710 10th St. NE.

3:31 to 3:48 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.

6:08 to 6:16 p.m., 2558 Bonham St.

Vehicle Crash

with Injury

Oct. 27

2:19 to 2:56 p.m., 1215 19th St. SW.

Oct. 28

3:08 to 3:27 p.m., Bonahm Street/19th Street NW.

Line Down/Transformer Fire

Oct. 27

4:14 to 4L22 p.m., 1704 W. Austin St.

Oct. 28

6:35 to 7:27 a.m., 3140 E. Houston St.

8:59 to 9:20 a.m., 3105 Lamar Ave.

2:08 to 2:40 p.m., 1408 Clarksville St.

2:55 to 3:10 p.m., 531 S. Main St.

2:58 to 3:37 p.m., 355 31st St. SW.

3:07 ro 4:01 p.m., 627 E. Price St.

3:10 to 3:11 p.m., 627 E. Price St.

4:17 to 4:49 p.m., 910 Van Zandt St.

8:36 to 8:45 p.m., 1517 Margaret St.

Out of Service

Oct. 27

3:28 to 3:53 p.m., 4801 Lamar Ave.

Public Service

Oct. 26

8:40 to 8:51 a.m., 2840 Ballard Drive.

2:15 to 2:34 p.m., 2840 Graham St.

Oct. 27

1:13 to 1:23 a.m., 634 7th St. NW.

Oct. 28

1:11 to 1:18 p.m., 3300 Bonham St.

5:40 to 5:56 p.m., 3251 Margaret St.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.