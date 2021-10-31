Fire and Rescue Report for Oct. 31, 2021 Staff Reports Oct 31, 2021 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OCT. 26 to OCT. 29FD Assist EMSOct. 26 8:48 to 8:55 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.10:38 to 10:49 a.m., 4300 Lamar Ave.6:35 to 6:41 p.m., 3930 Oleander Drive.8:09 to 8:16 p.m., 107 GWH/PHA.Oct. 277:26 to 7:45 a.m., 770 41st St. SW.7:49 to 8:55 a.m., 521 10th St. NE.Oct. 281:50 to 2:16 a.m., 4075 Old Bonham Road.8:21 TO 8:36 A.M., 1508 N. Main St.Structure Fire,Alarm, SmokeOct. 2710:20 to 20:50 p.m., 535 Polk St.Oct. 285:13 to 5:28 a.m., 811 E. Austin St.3:25 to 3:30 p.m., 2215 E. Cherry St.3:57 to 4:07 p.m., 1019 7th St. NW.First Responder-ParisOct. 266:14 ro 6:19 a.m., 2501 N. Main St.10:06 to 10:27 a.m., 550 20th St. NW.12:46 to 1:03 p.m., 2405 W. Kaufman St.3:31 to 3:42 p.m.,150 47th St. SE.9:17 to 9:27 p.m., 1105 35th St. NE.9:44 to 10:03 p.m., 1875 NE Loop 286.10:33 to 10:47 p.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.Oct. 277:32 to 7:36 a.m., 3055 NE Loop 286.11:55 a.m., to 12:19 p.m., 1655 NR Loop 286.7:27 to 7:42 p.m., 344 Hearon St.8:19 to 8:57 p.m., 216 16th St. SE.9:32 to 9:46 p.m., BTW/PHA. Oct. 283:47 to 4:26 a.m., 1710 10th St. NE.3:31 to 3:48 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.6:08 to 6:16 p.m., 2558 Bonham St.Vehicle Crashwith InjuryOct. 272:19 to 2:56 p.m., 1215 19th St. SW.Oct. 283:08 to 3:27 p.m., Bonahm Street/19th Street NW.Line Down/Transformer FireOct. 274:14 to 4L22 p.m., 1704 W. Austin St.Oct. 286:35 to 7:27 a.m., 3140 E. Houston St.8:59 to 9:20 a.m., 3105 Lamar Ave.2:08 to 2:40 p.m., 1408 Clarksville St.2:55 to 3:10 p.m., 531 S. Main St.2:58 to 3:37 p.m., 355 31st St. SW.3:07 ro 4:01 p.m., 627 E. Price St.3:10 to 3:11 p.m., 627 E. Price St.4:17 to 4:49 p.m., 910 Van Zandt St.8:36 to 8:45 p.m., 1517 Margaret St.Out of ServiceOct. 273:28 to 3:53 p.m., 4801 Lamar Ave.Public ServiceOct. 268:40 to 8:51 a.m., 2840 Ballard Drive.2:15 to 2:34 p.m., 2840 Graham St.Oct. 271:13 to 1:23 a.m., 634 7th St. NW.Oct. 281:11 to 1:18 p.m., 3300 Bonham St.5:40 to 5:56 p.m., 3251 Margaret St. 