An officer responded to an activated alarm in the 200 block of North Main Street at 1:54 a.m. Friday, showing broken glass at the front doors. Upon arrival, the officer saw that the glass to the front entrance doors was shattered and a large rock was lying on the floor inside the business. Surveillance footage captured two white men; both appearing young and physically thin, breaking into the business. Each subject took alcoholic beverages and left the scene.
Police investigating firearm theft
A Paris police officer responded to a theft call in the 600 19th Street SW at 3:52 p.m. Thursday. The complainant reported a firearm had been stolen from the residence and estimated the time of theft was within the late two weeks.
Man jailed on several outstanding warrants
Officers were dispatched to 1200 block of Hearon Street at 10:04 p.m. Thursday in reference to a disturbance. A man at the scene had multiple felony warrants out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office charging him with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty group 1, less than 4 grams and theft property greater than $2,500 less than $30,000. He was booked in the Paris Police Jail and taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: The Paris Police Department responded to 65 calls for service and arrested two people Thursday.
