We are all in this together.
Not in the past 100 years has this community experienced such challenging times as brought about by Covid-19. As 2020 comes to an end, we have much to lament as many of our friends and neighbors have succumbed to this relentless virus. Some of our businesses have shut their doors while others continue to hold on, hopeful a new year will bring relief.
Although health officials warn that the worst is yet to come in the coming months, we look forward to returning to some form of normalcy in 2021, much like other generations before us accomplished when vaccines brought an end to other debilitating diseases.
Like other businesses, The Paris News continues to survive the pandemic while bringing quality journalism to the Red River Valley. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our advertisers, our readers and our staff for helping us survive.
To our advertisers, I express our gratitude for your continued support because without you we could not fulfill our mission to bring accurate and timely news as we serve as a government watchdog and as a mirror for the Red River Valley, motivating people to celebrate what they like and to change what they do not.
In particular, I would like to thank Paris Regional Medical Center, as well as many other regular advertisers too numerous to mention, for supporting both our online and print editions, our special sections and our monthly Paris Life magazine. I appreciate the Paris Economic Development Corp. and other organizations for advertising after asking what they could do to lend support.
To our subscribers, I say thank you for your continued support as we were forced to reduce the number of printed editions as a cost-saving measure while we continued to bring relevant news on a daily basis through our online and social media outlets.
And to our staff, I say thank you for your hard work and dedication as we transitioned frequently while navigating changes brought about by fluid situations.
Here’s to a revived effort as we face the unknowns of the coming year with faith in a brighter future.
Happy New Year.
Relan Walker
Publisher
