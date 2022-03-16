Paris police assisted the Paris Fire Department in the investigation of several arson fires on Tuesday. The departments responded to four fires at four locations where someone started fires in the men's bathrooms of each location. While looking through surveillance camera footage, a known suspect was identified but has not been found at this time. The suspect stole a debit card from the location of one of the fires and used the debit card at another location. The investigations continue.
Search warrant leads to burglary, drug charges
Paris Police Department officers and investigators, along with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office investigators, searched a residence in Powderly at about 1:49 p.m. Tuesday. The search warrant was obtained on the suspect’s residence of the burglary that was reported on Monday in the 4700 block of Lamar Avenue. A 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were found to be in possession of the suspected stolen property from that burglary. They were also found to have outstanding warrants out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and to be in possession of 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Both were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail.
Disturbance call leads to warrant arrest
Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of 30th Street NW at 9:04 a.m. Monday. One person involved had left the scene on foot. A 46-year-old Paris man was found a few blocks away and found to have an outstanding felony parole violation warrant. He was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested four people Tuesday.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
