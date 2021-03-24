BONHAM — Tuesday was the final day the Fannin County Covid Vaccine Call Center took registration calls.
The call center will continuing operating through Friday, County Judge Randy Moore said, although its focus is shifted to provide callers information on how they can register for a vaccine elsewhere.
Set up in mid-January, Fannin County was the first in the region to establish a central location for any Texan to call to register for a Covid-19 vaccine. The call center initially had one paid position working 40 hours a week, but officials quickly realized they needed more people manning the phones after more than 4,000 calls came in during the first week of operation. Commissioners ultimately approved four paid positions to handle inbound and outbound calls with salaries coming from the county’s general fund.
“It was a difficult decision for the Commissioners’ Court to end the Vaccine Call Center. Schedulers had to make eight to 10 calls to schedule one person. Many have received their vaccine elsewhere causing a significant delay for citizens,” County Judge Randy Moore said in a news release. “Everyone that is currently on the Fannin County Covid Vaccine waiting list will be scheduled through our scheduling center until the list has been exhausted.”
Texoma Medical Center in Bonham is Fannin County’s vaccine hub. The hospital has been working with providers in the county to distribute vaccines, and more vaccine providers have come on board. They’ve created links and emails for easier registration, Moore said. As the Texas Department of State Health Services opens vaccine eligibility to all Texans age 16 and older next week, anyone seeking to register for a vaccine is encouraged to contact a local provider. In Fannin County, that includes:
- Puckett Family Clinic: pfccovidvaccine.com
- Fannin Pharmacy: 903-583-8017
- Brookshire’s: brookshires.com/covid-19-information
- Leonard Pharmacy: leonardpharmacy.com/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.