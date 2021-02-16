BONHAM — Warming centers are now open in areas of Fannin County as many homes lack power or water. Tammy Biggar, county clerk and public information officer, said Fannin County is now under an emergency declaration regarding the weather. County offices are closed, and today’s public hearing and Commissioners’ Court meeting are canceled.
There is a warming shelter available in the City of Leonard at the 1st Baptist Church at 100 East Thomas, Leonard. Call 903-587-2250.
There is a warming center at the 1st Congregational Methodist Church in Bonham at 13th Street and Highway 121, south of Braums, next door to Texas Farm Bureau Insurance.
There are churches on standby in Trenton and in Bonham. Calvary Baptist Church, 913 S. 5th St. in Bonham is now open and Allen’s Point Baptist Church as well.
Those who go to a warming center are asked to wear a mask and bring blankets and pillows if possible as these are in short supply. Snacks and water will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.