Paris police spoke with the victim of a theft of a vehicle at 10:48 a.m., Tuesday.
The victim reported that they had sold a 2022 Honda Accord on the internet on July 20, and delivered the vehicle to an address in Corsicana, Texas. Since that sale, the victim has learned that the person that bought the vehicle had used stolen identity information to make the purchase.
The vehicle was valued at over $41,000.
The incident is under investigation.
Also on Tuesday, officers spoke with the victim of a theft in the lobby of the police department at 1:20 p.m. The victim reported that they had met with an individual in a parking lot in the 100 block of S. Collegiate Drive on July 29 to complete the sale of a 2005 Freightliner truck tractor. The unknown suspect paid the victim with a check and left with the vehicle.
The victim was contacted later by his bank and was advised that the check was fraudulent.
The investigation continues.
Lost debit card leads to report of fraud
Paris police spoke with the victim of a fraud at 4:33 p.m., Tuesday.
The victim reported that they had accidentally left their debit card at a fast food restaurant on Monday and had returned to get the card a few hours later. After retrieving the card, the victim received a call from the card’s fraud department advising her of some unauthorized charges.
The incident is under investigation.
Investigation continues into report of assault
Paris police responded to an assault in the 1100 block of E. Washington Street and made contact with the 26-year-old female victim at 11:45p.m., Tuesday in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.
The victim reported that during an argument with her 33-year-old boyfriend, he had choked her. The incident is under investigation.
Calls For Service: Paris police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday.
No calls of significance were reported by Paris police on Wednesday.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 77 calls and arrested three people Wednesday.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.