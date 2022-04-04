Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 3000 block of Bonham Street for a registration violation on Friday morning. After making contact with the driver, 20-year-old Vernon Wilford Stanton of Brookston, he fled from the scene in his vehicle.
The officer pursued Stanton through the western part of Paris and then out into the county.
The chase ended on Highway 24 near Cooper in Delta County. He was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of marijunana less than two ounces.
He also received a citation for traffic violations that were observed during the pursuit.
Stanton was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigate business theft
Paris police responded to a theft of a business in the 1500 block of Clarksville Street on April 1, The reporting person told police that an employee that had recently been terminated had stolen several daily deposits, totaling over $9,000. The case is under Investigation.
Police make arrest for stolen vehicle and drugs
Paris police observed an occupied vehicle in the 2500 block of North Main Street on Friday afternoon and determined it was a vehicle that had been stolen in Denison earlier in the day.
The officer arrested 28-year-old Quiten Ray Manners, of Denison, and charged him with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
During the arrest, Manners was found to be in possession of 110 grams of cocaine. Manners was additionally charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of between 4-200 grams. He was placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police respond to burglary
Paris police officers responded to a burglary in the 1100 block of Southeast 4th Street on Saturday afternoon.
The person reporting the incident told officers that someone had broken into the building in the past 12-16 hours. Two laptops, a Roku television streaming device and a Nintendo Switch video game were reported stolen. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 188 calls for service and arrested seven people over the weekend.
