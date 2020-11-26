Thanks to the generous spirit of Lamar County residents, many families will have a Thanksgiving meal.
According to Director Allan Hubbard, the Downtown Food Pantry and it’s partners have raised about 4,500 boxes of stuffing.
“About 1,500 families will have received stuffing for Thanksgiving (two boxes per family), and it will continue to be distributed through December until it’s all gone,” Hubbard said.
The largest donation this year came from Paris ISD, bringing in 1,900 boxes, he added, and second was the Northeast Texas Marketing Association with 1,250. And, as usual, some organizations set up contests for who could raise the most stuffing. The Rotary Club challenged the Kiwanis, and according to their records, the Kiwanis came out on top with 351 boxes, with Rotary close behind at 322.
“We appreciate both clubs for their faithful support and the efforts of their members. Both clubs serve the Paris area well and should be proud,” he said.
On Tuesday, the organization included the stuffing in their bi-weekly distribution, and the food pantry had extra help on hand.
“We’ll have about 50 volunteers helping today and anticipate 600-plus families today. In the past, we’ve seen as many as 691 families on this day alone,” Hubbard said.
Though the drive is over, the pantry will still pass out stuffing as long as it is still in stock, and prepare for Christmas.
“We’ve been notified by some companies and small businesses they’ll be conducting canned and non-perishable food drives beginning after Thanksgiving, but those are handled by them and then donated items are delivered to us,” he said.
The pantry serves clients from 1:30 to 4:30 Tuesday afternoons and from 8:30 to 11:30 Thursday mornings. Hubbard said he would like to thank everyone.
“We’re especially thankful to Paris ISD, NETMA, Paris Chevrolet, Mathews Honda/Nissan, Toyota of Paris, James Hodge Motors, Rotary and Kiwanis for their donations of stuffing plus the more than 25 area churches who partner with us financially and stock shelves,” he said. “Also Load Trail, Atmos Energy, Vistra Energy, Farm Bureau, Campbell Soup, Invenergy, Brookshires Grocery Corporation, Oncor, First Federal Community Bank and Guaranty Bank.”
