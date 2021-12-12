Ricky Carl Smallwood passed from this life on Dec. 9, 2021 at Paris Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 12.
He was born on Aug. 17, 1960 to Porter Jr. and Wanda Smallwood in Paris, Texas.
He married Brenda Gurley on Oct. 29, 1982. They were blessed with four children.
He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed the 19th hole most of all. He loved his family and socializing with friends. If you knew him, you loved him and he loved you.
He was preceded in death by his father, Porter Smallwood Jr.; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Randy and Sue Gurley; and many friends.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; his mother, Wanda; four children, Chad McDowell and wife, Karen, of N. Carolina, Taysha Brumbalow and husband, Austin, of Detroit, Courtney Miller and husband, Doug, of Bagwell and Heath Smallwood, of Paris; seven grandchildren in order, Jesse, Ashley, Jared, Kiley, Jadeyn, Jackson and Grayson; a sister, Vicky Gordon and husband, Dale; two brothers-in-law, Mark Gurley and wife, Cindy and Garry Gurley, of Paris; several nieces and nephews.
A new survey from MTV Entertainment Group and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 46% of Americans in Generation Z, those age 13 to 24, said the pandemic has made it harder to pursue their education or career goals, compared to 36% of Millennials and 31% of Generation X. Have you experienced similar negative impacts from the pandemic?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.