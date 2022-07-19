North Lamar ISD logo

North Lamar ISD trustees are to consider an interlocal agreement with the City of Paris regarding the construction of a street leading to the new elementary school when the board meets at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administrative Office.

At a meeting earlier this month, Paris City Council agreed to furnish roughly $162,000 toward roadway construction to assist in an upgrade from a 24-foot drive to a 39-foot wide collector street as required by the city’s master thoroughfare plan.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

