North Lamar ISD trustees are to consider an interlocal agreement with the City of Paris regarding the construction of a street leading to the new elementary school when the board meets at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administrative Office.
At a meeting earlier this month, Paris City Council agreed to furnish roughly $162,000 toward roadway construction to assist in an upgrade from a 24-foot drive to a 39-foot wide collector street as required by the city’s master thoroughfare plan.
The board also is to consider the resignation of trustee Jimmy Fendley, and will meet in executive session to consider the appointment of a trustee and act on other personnel matters.
In other action, trustees are to receive an update on ongoing construction related to the bond program, consider the approval of a new agricultural course at the high school and consider additional employee paid leave due to Covid.
