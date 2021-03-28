HealthCARE Express, 5220 SE. Loop 286, will host a citywide contactless easter egg hunt. Eggs were set up beginning March 18th and the event will continue through April 5.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is a polarizing issue and we are continuing to see many postponed and canceled events in our community including Easter Egg Hunts,” said Lauren Butler, chief brand officer for the company. “Our team at HealthCARE Express saw a need and wanted to still find a way to carry on those fun traditions as safely as possible.”
Participants only need a smartphone and transportation to join the fun. Through April 4, special eggs with scannable QR codes have been hidden in local parks, family-friendly businesses and public locations throughout the city of Paris. When eggs are found, simply scan the QR code on the egg with a smartphone and keep track of the secret password that appears.
Enter in the codes collected at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe5Ypyet7J9TLv6iW1Aav9ZgpiZAQufbnKj9RvJBmDcylMJqQ/viewform.
Follow the Healthcare Express Richmond Road Facebook page or the Contactless Egg Hunt Facebook Event page for daily clues to help locate more eggs. Participants receive one Grand Prize Easter Basket entry for every password collected.
The deadline to enter is midnight, April 4. The winner will be randomly selected, contacted by the information provided, and announced on the HCE Facebook page.
