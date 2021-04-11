Lady Limo in Paris joined the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce recently and the cut the ribbon on its new membership surrounded by fellow Paris business owners and representatives and chamber ambassadors. Lady Limo, 20 CR 11320, is owned by Glenn Watson.
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Events
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 17
-
Apr 17
-
Apr 17
-
Apr 17
Most Popular
Articles
- Paris man charged with murder jailed with $700,000 bond
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- POLICE BRIEFS: Police investigating fatal vehicle-wheelchair collision
- Anthony Dewayne Massey
- Sears Hometown Store opening soon in Paris
- Where there’s a 'wheel,’ there's a way: North Lamar teacher headed to Ms. Wheelchair USA competition
- POLICE BRIEFS: Paris police charge man with meth possession
- Paris’ Lewis commits to UT-Dallas
- POLICE BRIEFS: Paris woman charged with drug possession
- POLICE BRIEFS: Paris man charged with burglary, resisting arrest
Images
Videos
Commented
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online Poll
Does Texas need stricter voting laws?
Pending bills in the Texas Legislature would prohibit drive-thru voting, make it illegal for election officials to send vote-by-mail applications without being asked, block 24-hour early voting like that offered in Harris County last year, prohibit voting in tents and other temporary structures, and allow poll watchers more freedom at polling and vote-counting locations. Some corporations have declared their opposition to the GOP proposals, while bill authors defend the bills as addressing areas throughout the process where bad actors can take advantage to inspire confidence in voting. Does Texas need to tighten its voting laws?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.