Aug. 3-5
Paris Police Department
Justin Michael King, 25: Criminal trespass.
Clay Cole Davoust, 24: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, bail jumping and failure to appear felony (x2), unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance schedule 1, burglary of a habitation, unauthorized use of a vehicle, failure to identify as a fugitive intent to give false information, resisting arrest, search or transport and possession of marijuana.
David Wayne Green: 41: Terroristic threat of family/household member.
Lester Hugh Hopkins, 58: Public intoxication.
Cornelius Scott Jonkins, 39: Possession of marijuana.
Dalton Dwayne Toney, 21: Possession of a controlled substance schedule 1.
Robert Zachary Staudt, 30: Possession of a controlled substance schedule 1.
Staff Reports
