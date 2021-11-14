Douglas Alan Garnett, 65, of Paris, was a beloved father and friend, he took his final roll call on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Douglas was born to Donald Richard Garnett and Ruthetta Marie Garnett on Dec. 20, 1955 in Pontiac, Michigan, and moved to Wolfe City, Texas when he was three years old.
He entered into Civil War reenacting at a young age, starting as artillery and eventually ended up as Civil War Surgeon, and spoke to thousands of people in schools, universities and living history events. He enjoyed learning and genealogy as a living historian. With his volunteer work teaching civil war medicine he was instrumental in ensuring unwritten history did not die out.
He was a paramedic for the City of Paris for 21 years, with a total of 23 years as a paramedic, working in multiple counties in North East Texas. After retiring from the city he spent several years in various roles at Family Haven assisting in aiding victims of family violence.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, be it watching movies, talking or playing board games. He always had time to stop to talk to a friend.
He was a founding member and first commander of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Bob Lee camp. He was an honorary girl scout due to his work with the Girl Scouts at Camp Gambill for multiple summers. He was a police officer a short time in Commerce in his youth and served in the Marine Corps with a medical discharge at the rank of First Lt. He served on the Faught Volunteer Fire Department during his time as a paramedic as well.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Richard Garnett in 1980 and his mother, Ruthetta Marie Garnett in 2017.
He is survived by his brother, Mitchell Garnett and his spouse, Janel Garnett; children, Rebecca Rogers and spouse, Josh Rogers, Bradley Garnett and Morgan Garnett and spouse, Tori Garnett; adopted child, Dylan O’Neal; grandchildren, Hunter Rogers, Connor Rogers, Fletcher Rogers, Sawyer Rogers, Kyla Clegg, Jada Rogers and Jayce Richardson; great-grandchildren, Elana Clegg and Oisín Rogers.
He will be missed.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home:Paris, Texas.
