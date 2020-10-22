ARTHUR CITY — An arts and crafts show will be hosted at the Chicota Community Center, 138 CR 35850, Arthur City, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local vendors will be showing their goods and hamburgers, chips and sodas will be sold for $6 a plate. A drive-thru will also be set up for attendees. Information can be found at facebook.com/chicotacommunitycenter.
Chicota to host arts and crafts show
- By Julia Furukawa
