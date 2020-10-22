Chicota Community Center.jpg
Buy Now

Chicota Community Center

 Submitted Photo

ARTHUR CITY — An arts and crafts show will be hosted at the Chicota Community Center, 138 CR 35850, Arthur City, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local vendors will be showing their goods and hamburgers, chips and sodas will be sold for $6 a plate. A drive-thru will also be set up for attendees. Information can be found at facebook.com/chicotacommunitycenter.

Julia Furukawa is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-8744 or at julia.furukawa@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.