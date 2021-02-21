Paris Junior College has announced it has earned the 2021-22 Military Friendly School designation.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-22 survey with 747 earning the designation.
The 2021-22 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of “G.I. Jobs” magazine and can be found at militaryfriendly.com.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey response set and government/agency public data sources, within a logic-based scoring assessment. The survey measures the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“PJC is proud to be designated a Military Friendly college again this year,” PJC President Pam Anglin said. “We want to be able to help our veterans and our students currently serving in the military reach their educational goals. These students are an important part of PJC.”
“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data driven standards in our designation process,” Kayla Lopez, national director of military partnerships, Military Friendly, said. “This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts. Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community.”
For information about PJC student veteran programs, visit parisjc.edu/veterans or contact Katie Barnes at kbarnes@parisjc.edu.
