The Paris Regional Medical Center RRV Athlete of the Week Staff Reports Nov 3, 2022 Nov 3, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago

Dycurian Douglas

The winner of this week's The Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week is Dycurian Douglas, Paris High School.

NAME:Dycurian Douglas
SCHOOL:Paris
YEAR:Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF Nov. 1:3 catches, 112 yards, 1 TD

The full results:
D. Douglas.......................... 33%
D. Morris............................. 22%
R. Morris............................. 19%
Banks.................................. 13%
Dority.................................. 13%
