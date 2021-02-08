Murphy Glenn Bowen, 70, of Detroit, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 4, 2021, at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana.
He was born on July 25, 1950, in Slaton, Texas, to Vancil and Estalee Altman Bowen.
Murphy was a very caring and giving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He accepted Christ into his life as a young man at Calvary Baptist Church, in Post Texas.
He loved his family and his country and was a 1970 graduate of Detroit High School. Murphy was a Vietnam Veteran and served honorably in the United States Army. He had a passion for gunsmithing, fishing, golfing, hunting and barbecuing. Murphy loved when the house was filled with family and friends and there was always, “enough food to feed an Army.” You could find Murphy outside standing around his truck having a cold one or inside watching the history channel that could be heard from down the hall.
Murphy retired after 30 years with Earthgrains.
His parents; brother, Dale Bowen; brother-in-law, Roy Smith; nieces, Tracy and Amy Moore; great-niece, Kelly Moore; and a great-nephew, Levi, all preceded him in death.
Murphy is survived by his spouse, Helen Kay Eilenberger Bowen, whom he married on July 6, 1973. They have shared 47 years together building a family, full of laughter, tears and memories; four children, daughter, Regina and husband, Joel Orr, of Nunnelly, Tennessee; son, Cody Bowen, of Detroit, Texas; daughter, Kimberly Ervin, of Galveston, Texas; and daughter, Lindsey (LC) and husband, Kris Duren, of Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a “Pepaw” to five grandchildren, Devin Ervin, Colton Orr, Dustin Ervin and spouse, Jessica, Harlie Orr and Grayson Duren. Murphy would have loved being a great-grandfather to his first upcoming great-grandchild; four sisters, Donna Smith, of Blossom, Texas, Carol and husband, Garry Moore, of Gilmer, Texas, Barbara and husband, John Mitchell, of Lake Fork, Texas and Gale and husband, Danny Steele, of Winnsboro, Texas; along with many nephews, nieces, family and friends.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home, with John Mitchell his brother-in-law, officiating. Burial will follow with Military Honors in Blanton Creek Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Covid-19 regulations apply.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
