Jan was born on June 5, 1950 to JT and Cathryn Bryan in Paris, Texas.
She passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Oct. 11, 2020, at her home in Dallas, Texas.
The only thing that Jan loved more than her family was her faith and relationship with Jesus. Everyone that met her loved her, and she was known for her kind and generous spirit.
Jan was a 1968 graduate of Paris High School and obtained her associate degree from Paris Junior College. Following school, she enjoyed a long career as a laboratory technician. Jan loved to travel. She and her late husband, Craig, were able to visit over 90 countries. One of her favourite trips was her hike to the base camp of Mt. Everest in Nepal.
Jan was an avid bridge player and achieved the rank of Silver Life Master.
Jan is survived by her mother, Cathryn Bryan, of Paris, Texas; daughter, Secily Hall and her husband, Mark, of Dallas, Texas; her son, Jake Satcher and his wife, Kristin; and her granddaughters, Zoe and Chloe, of Inman, South Carolina; her sisters, Kay Thurmon, of Paris and Pam Goodwin, of Columbia, Texas; as well as her aunt and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jan will be reunited in Heaven with her husband, W Craig Boyd, M.D.; her father, JT Bryan; and her brothers, Joe and Jim Bryan.
A casual celebration of life will be held on Nov. 7, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Heritage Hall, at 1009 W Kaufman St., Paris, TX 75460.
The family requests donations be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital, or the charity of your choosing in lieu of flowers.
