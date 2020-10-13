Paris police responded to a call of a fraud in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue at 9:26 a.m. Monday. Officers said they spoke with the complainant, a business owner, who said that someone had opened an account in the business’ name with a cell phone company that had 131 phone lines on it.
The complainant reported they had not authorized the transaction.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested 1 person on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.