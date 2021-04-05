Anthony Dewayne Massey, 42, of Paris, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Anthony was born on Dec. 10, 1978, in Paris, Texas.
He graduated from Paris High School. His first job was working with his father, Dale Wayne Freeman and his uncle Ellsworth moving trailer houses. He then worked for Dr. Wally Kraft several years and was currently employed at Paris Iron & Metal Works.
Anthony was preceded in death by grandparents, L. C. Massey and Larry and Nell Corbett; and by a very close cousin, Frankie Peterson.
Survivors include his children, Tony Massey, Taylor Massey, Tory Smith, Nicole Massey and Tyler Massey; his mother, Barbara Massey Whitmire; his father, Dale Wayne Freeman; a grandmother, Ruth Helen Allen; grandchildren, Rider Massey, River Massey, Piper Massey, Spencer Massey and Heath Elrod III; siblings, Machell Hunter, Matilda Taylor, Ellsworth Corbett, Hunter Freeman, Angel Freeman, Teresa McDowell, Don McDowell and Cameron McDowell; and several aunts and uncles, including Carolyn and Ellsworth Franklin, who had given him so much love; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.