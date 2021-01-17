The Airport Advisory Board will receive a presentation about its Capital Improvement Project at a 5:30 p.m. meeting Thursday at Cox Field Airport, 6780 Collier Dr.
Citizens will be able to comment before the board discusses delinquent hangar rentals. Board members will also discuss the waiting list for city-owned hangars, the creation of a hangar waitlist application and policy and make recommendations about the process before reviewing items for future agendas.
