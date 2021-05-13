Cat Parks, the state Republican vice chairwoman, will speak Friday evening in Lamar County.
“She’s pretty dynamic throughout the state,” Lamar County GOP Chair Ray Null said, adding Parks was speaking somewhere nearby before visiting Paris. “We coordinated to have her here.”
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Friday in the Lamar County GOP office, 129 Lamar Ave.
