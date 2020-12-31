RENO — The Reno Parks and Trails Committee is reminding residents that fireworks will be allowed in the city through Jan. 6.
Fireworks may be discharged or exploded within the city and its extraterritorial jurisdictions between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. On Sunday, fireworks will be permitted from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., the committee stated in a Facebook post.
Today and Friday, fireworks are permitted from 11 a.m. today to no later than 1 a.m. Friday.
Fireworks that are prohibited include any missile with fins or attached guidance devices designed to explode at apex and emit noise or lights in conjunction with the explosion, the committee stated.
