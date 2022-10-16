Thomas Hale Glover, MD, 89, of Deport, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Oct 13.
He was born Dec. 5, 1932, in Deport, the son of Curtis and Lola Hale Grover. He graduated from Deport High School and enrolled in the University of Texas in Austin. After graduating from the University Of Texas College Of Pharmacy in 1954, he then entered the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, Texas, graduating as a General Practitioner in 1958. Dr. Glover returned to Deport, his hometown, to open his practice and faithfully take care of his patients, who not only came from Deport but the surrounding counties and into Oklahoma. He made house calls, saw patients in all of the nursing homes in Paris and Deport, met his patients at the McCuistion Regional Medical Center ER any time, night or day, rounding of many of them twice a day, and sat beside the bed of many others as they took their last breath. He retired in 1989 to devote his time to taking care of his parents until their death.
Dr. Glover loved his community, attending First United Methodist Church, leading the choir after his retirement, as well as teaching Sunday school class. He loved painting, playing the piano, working in his flower beds and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother and sister-in-law, Duane and Martha Glover. He is survived by two nieces, Marilyn Glover and Betsy Chapman and her husband, Jerome, all of Deport; and one nephew, David Glover and partner, Jorge Martinez of Dallas. Also surviving, a great nephew, Ty Merritt and wife, Amanda, and Dr. Peyton Martin and husband, Dustin, of Moore, Oklahoma; and one great-niece and two great-nephews, Tatum, Asher and Lextyn of Deport; as well as several cousins.
Dr. Glover was cared for in the past year by his loving caregivers who were his “angels walking here on earth.”
Funeral service will be Monday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Deport with interment at Highland Cemetery immediately after. Visitation with friends and family will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to the Glover family by visiting Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home : Paris, Texas.
