SEPT. 29 to OCT 1
Paris Police Department
Amanda Gail Gilbert, 28: Violation of parole.
Kenneth Moore, 35: Assault family/household member-impede breathing/circulation.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Randarius Zafarus Sims, 23: County court commit/assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Sonny Thomas Griffith, 40: Evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest/search/transport, violation of parole, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Vaughan Reed Keeton, 20: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 400 grams.
