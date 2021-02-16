These are the four candidates for the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week award, which is based on performance from the past week. Voting is open on theparisnews.com and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Events
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
Most Popular
Articles
- Oncor: Rolling blackouts could last up to 45 minutes
- POLICE BRIEFS: Head-on tractor and truck collision turns fatal
- Craig James Cannon
- WEATHER ALERTS: Schools, offices, clubs closed due to icy roads
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Brenda Jo Allison
- Paris health district reports 3 Covid-19 deaths; Walmart to begin offering vaccinations
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Inmate death leads to federal lawsuit in Red River County
- Vincent Terrence Savage
Images
Videos
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.