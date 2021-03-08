Vanice Camellia Wheeler departed this life in the early hours of Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Paris, Texas.
Camellia was married to her husband, Doyle Wheeler, on Nov. 21, 1956, residing in Dumas, Texas, Mooreland, Oklahoma and Paris, Texas, during the course of their 64 year marriage. She was the daughter of Frank Wilson Sandlin and Ruby Taylor Sandlin, having been born on July 4, 1938, in Paducah, Texas.
She was predeceased by her parents; and an infant brother, Paul Douglas Sandlin.
Mrs. Wheeler’s life served as an example of devotion to her heavenly father, primarily in the ministry she provided through her musical talent. Until the onset of health concerns, she was known to play the piano or organ for church services at all of the churches she attended. In addition, throughout her life she sang in two women’s trios and several mixed quartets of regional note in the genre of Southern Gospel, the best known of these being the Joybells and The Voices of Praise. On numerous occasions, she also directed special cantatas and musical programs at Easter and Christmas.
Camellia worked for many years in the banking industry in Western Oklahoma, serving in
several capacities in banks in Mooreland and Woodward, Oklahoma.
She is survived by her husband, Doyle Wheeler, of Paris, Texas; and her children, daughter, Lynette Buchanan and her husband, Chris, of Hot Springs, Arkansas and son, David Wheeler and his wife, Suzanne, of Canyon, Texas. Additional survivors include her brothers, Vincent Sandlin and Verlin Sandlin, and his wife, Mary; as well as her grandchildren, Jon Buchanan, Holly Buchanan, Tiffany Ladd, Stephanie Bernal and Austin Wheeler; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Denison Cemetery in Idabel, Oklahoma. Family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.