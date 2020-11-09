L. D. Sneed, 79, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The family has scheduled a memorial service for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, at First Assembly of God Church, 3475 Lamar Ave., Paris, TX 75460.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
L. D., the son of William “Bill” Sneed and Alene Householder Sneed, was born on Jan. 8, 1941, in Madill, Oklahoma.
He worked 15 years in Lubbock as a cotton farmer before moving to Lamar County where he was a roofer, and then began working at Bright-Holland Funeral Home where he retired.
L. D. was a member of the Church of Christ.
His parents and one brother, Raymond Sneed, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Donna Sneed; one son, Larry Sneed and wife, Shannon; three grandchildren, Erik Sneed and wife, Heather, Jennifer Sneed and husband, Jesse and Casey Sneed; five great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Jerry Sneed and wife, Elizabeth and Leroy Sneed; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
