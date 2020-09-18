Paris police detectives performed a search warrant on Thursday in the 1600 block of Belmont Street and found Ryan McCray.
Police said he had outstanding warrants out of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated robbery.
McCray also had several firearms and suspected marijuana in the home, police reported. McCray was charged for three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana. McCray was taken to Lamar County Jail where he remains today.
Suspected methamphetamine, invalid license sends man to jail
Paris police officers made a traffic stop Friday in the 1600 block of Margaret Street and identified the driver as Cory Davis. Police said Davis had suspected methamphetamine and an invalid driver’s license. Davis was charged for both offenses and taken to jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 118 calls for service and arrested 5 people Thursday.
