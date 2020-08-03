Mary Ruth Blackshear Culpepper, 82, of Paris, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, entered into rest on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Medical City Hospital, of Ft. Worth.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Doug Holt officiating and Hannah Kennedy serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mary, the daughter of Charles Hollowell and Mildred Ruth Herndon Hollowell, was born on May 22, 1938, in Paris.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers, cattle ranching, canning and preserving, sewing, knitting and crocheting. In her younger years she enjoyed water skiing and when she was more than 70 years of age she received her certificate for scuba diving. She and her husband, Ron, have volunteered many hours at the Downtown Food Pantry. When her children graduated from high school, Mary began attending Paris Junior College and went on to receive her Associate Degree.
Mary had attended Cottonwood Church of God for many years and Paris Church of God following her move to Paris. She loved everyone and lived life to the fullest!
She had worked at Campbell Soup, Westinghouse and Hollywood Vassarette.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Curtis Lee Blackshear Sr.; her parents, Charles and Ruth Hollowell; and her siblings, Charles Thomas and Mildred.
Survivors include her husband, Ron Culpepper; children, Rose Newhouse and husband, David, of Honey Grove, Curtis Lee Blackshear Jr., of Paris, Gerry Blackshear and wife, Vicki, of Paris and Sammy Jean Porter and husband, Ross, of Powderly; grandchildren, Keith, Sharon, Bradley, Angie, Jessica, Rhett, Hannah, Britta and Sam; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Hannah Kennedy, Britta Foote, Jessica Duplantis, Angie Ary, Sam Newhouse and Craig Foote.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
