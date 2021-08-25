Mary Lois Martin Tucker went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 23, 2021.
Mary was born on Nov. 13, 1929 to parents, Elizabeth Powers and Ray Martin.
She graduated from Powderly Schools and married Arthur Tucker Jr. in July of 1946. They were happily married for 62 years. She instilled in her children a love of God, determination and hard work which she demonstrated every day of her life, and worked at Philips Lighting until her retirement. She was a long time member of Bounds Baptist Church where she faithfully served on many committees over the years. Lastly she was a kind, sweet and humble lady who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth Powers and Ray Martin; husband, Arthur Tucker Jr.; daughter, Annie Lois Sims; son-in-law, Kennith Parson; granddaughter, Bailey Sims; brothers, Ray Martin Jr. and Odis Martin; sisters, Betty Martin Sherrer and Rayda Martin Conte; as well as many brother and sister-in-laws.
She is survived by her children, Yvonne Parson, Jimmie Tucker and wife, Mera; grandchildren, Matthew Sims and wife, Christina, Laurie Geer and husband, Joshua, Amanda King and husband, Travis, Katie Stallings and husband, Alex, Austin Parson and wife, Rainey; brother, Troy Martin; sister, Ollie Gentry, and sister-in-law Sybil Martin.
She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at Long Cemetery on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Pallbearers include Matthew Sims, Josh Geer, Austin Parson, Travis King, Alex Stallings and Ray Martin. Honorary pallbearers include Knox and Noah Parson and Liam Sims.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a contribution to any church or Southside Baptist Church’s Christmas shoebox fund, children’s camp fund or charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.