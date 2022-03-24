On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Angela Renee McIntire Wilson, loving mother and sister, passed away at the age of 52 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Angela was born on Aug. 22, 1969 in Paris, Texas to Albert and Patricia McIntire.
Angela worked retail for the majority of her life. She is most known for working at Ford’s Grocery, Family Dollar and Walmart. She loved working and all of her coworkers and regular customers. She never met a stranger, she was the type of person to give you the shirt off her back if you needed it.
Angela spent the rest of her time taking care of her late father Albert, and kids, Shaydie and Michelle. She loved spending time with her family and watching the Dallas Cowboys. She also enjoyed cooking and listening to worship music. She was known for her beaming smile and kind-hearted spirit.
She is survived by her two girls, Shaydie McIntire and Michelle Wilson; her sister, Jennifer Torres and husband, Juan Torres; her brother, Steven McIntire and wife, Susan Chennault; her nieces and nephews, Josiah, Mahayla, Destiny, Denim and wife, Maddie, Madison, Kylen and Laken. As well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She will be missed by many.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Doug Holt officiating. Friends and family will gather before service at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
