Nancy Elizabeth Griffey Crockett passed away on Jan. 17, 2021, in Lakeway, Texas.
She was born in Liberty, Missouri on May 10, 1935.
Nancy married the love of her life, John I. Crockett III, while he attended William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri.
After living in Chicago and Memphis, they made their home in Dallas for 30 years. Austin has been their home most recently.
Nancy loved fiercely and was devoted to her family. She was very creative, had a great sense of humor, was an avid reader and loved animals. She also had a passion for interior decorating, remodeling and football. Nancy and John traveled extensively and she enjoyed recounting their adventures and misadventures.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, J.I.; a son, Phillip; and grandson, Quinn Sherwood.
Left to take comfort in memories are her children, John and his wife, Angela; son, Brian and his wife, Barbara; and daughter, Mitzi and her husband, Travis Sherwood; and sister, Susan Stringfellow and husband, Jerry. She is also survived by grandchildren, Grant Sherwood and his wife, Kalee, Jeff Crockett and his wife, Charlotte, Megan Cooper and her husband, Ryan, Jax Crockett, Judson Crockett and West Crockett; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jane Lowrimore; lifelong friend, Virgie Hahn; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family is honoring Nancy’s request to have no memorial service.
Should friends desire, contributions should be made to the charity of your choice.
