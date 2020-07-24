John M. Draper, 61, of Paris, died at 8:39 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home.
A gathering of family and friends was held on Saturday at the home of John’s son, Chris Mayfield. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home were in charge of cremation arrangements.
John was born on Dec. 30, 1958, in Paris, to John E. and Margaret Zoe Weaver Draper.
He retired from Sara Lee Corporation.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joy Mayfield Draper; four children, Christopher Mayfield, Johnathen Mayfield, Angerina Draper and Jason Draper; four grandchildren, Kaylee Draper, Seth Mayfield, Chloe Mayfield, and Raylina Fugate; and siblings, Donna and Trey Klonower, Gloria and Jimmy Fox, Peggy and Lawrence Ray Coward, Priscilla Thompson and Zoelinda Farley.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank Cypress Hospice, TMC, and Hesham M. Elgouhari MD for their kindness and care during John’s last days.
Online condolences may be made to the Draper family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
