Edward Daniel Lusk, age 80, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at home on June 7, 2022 following an ongoing health struggle related to heart issues.
Ed never met a stranger, and will be missed by all who knew him. We rejoice knowing he is pain free and has made it to his heavenly home.
Ed was born on Aug. 20, 1941 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Edward and Nellie Letterman Lusk.
He attended Tulsa public schools, the University of Oklahoma and Northeastern State College, where he earned his teaching degree.
On Jan. 25, 1962, he married the love of his life, Jeri Lynn Kenslow, and the couple celebrated their 60th anniversary in January. Together they raised two children and he was thrilled to be a grandfather to four wonderful grandchildren.
Ed enjoyed a successful career as a high school swimming coach, and he coached for over 35 years. He coached teams at Tulsa Memorial High School and Houston Memorial High School. As a coach, he built amazing relationships with his athletes, and recently enjoyed a reunion with several of his swimmers from his first coaching job in Tulsa from 1963 to 1968.
Coach Lusk’s swimmers could always feel and hear his presence during their races due to his deep baritone voice shouting “MOVE” and ‘WHOOP” as he paced up and down the pool deck. Everyone attending the swim meets knew when Coach Lusk had a swimmer in the water. His high school (state-winning) team would often gather in the Lusk’s living room and discuss the meet line-up and strategy. He motivated swimmers to perform at their highest potential, and he treated them as his own.
Ed won numerous awards for his coaching, including district and state Coach of the Year, district and state team titles and in 2004 was named a Legend of Texas Swimming. He often shared stories with friends of families of his coaching days, as those were days he loved to recall.
Following his retirement from coaching in 2004, Ed and Jeri retired to Paris to live near their children and grandchildren. In retirement they enjoyed motorhome travels, cruises to Alaska and Hawaii, and time with family.
Ed was preceded in death by his father, Edward Sr.; his mother, Nellie; and his sister, Anganell. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jeri; his children, Kelly (Edwin) Pickle, Dale (Carey) Lusk; and his grandchildren, Connor (Megan) Pickle, Cooper (Reilly) Pickle, Tyler Lusk and Remi Lusk.
Burial will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Memorial Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma. No formal visitation or service will be scheduled, per his wishes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lamar County Human Resources Council (Meals on Wheels) and sent to Pickle Printing, 2330 Lamar Avenue, Paris, Texas 75460.
