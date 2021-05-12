Robert Ray Krumenacker

Robert “Bob” Ray Krumenacker, 73, went home to be with our Lord and Savior at 4 a.m. on May 4, 2021.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Lamar Point Baptist Church, 43 County Road 34730, Paris, Texas, with Brad Crosswhite officiating. The Service will be live-streamed through Lamar Point Baptist Church Facebook page, for those of you who wish to attend but can’t.
Bob was born on March 15, 1948 in Spangler, Pennsylvania, to Edward Charles and Rose Mary Nagle Krumenacker.
He loved his Harley Motorcycle and the Kawasaki before that, and became a Ham Radio Operator during his quarter century plus as a long-haul trucker traveling most all of the U.S. and Canada.
Retirement allowed him some time for hunting and fishing, but he soon found target shooting allowed him more time to tinker with and repair guns and develop his hobby of reloading. He enjoyed teaching others interested to reload also and formed several close friendships doing so. Nothing gave him more pleasure than serving as a maintenance man for his church home and his nightly Bible reading. Bob had read the Bible through 10 times, always expounding on what he had learned this time through.
He and Marian A. “Micky” Swartz were married on Aug. 10, 1968 at the little non-denominational chapel in Fort Dodge, Kansas and stayed in Kansas the first eight years plus of their marriage. The first dozen years of their marriage Bob was employed primarily with Pepsi Cola Bottling Company necessitating many moves up and down the midwest including the one that originally brought them to Texas.
He is survived by his wife; two sons, Robert M. Krumenacker, of Blackfoot, Idaho and William R. Krumenacker, of Sumner, Texas; and one daughter, Lorlyn Danae Halliday and spouse, Richard; grandsons, Brandon and Dylan Halliday, of Paris, Texas.; also Alec Ryan Krumenacker. Alec we believe is in the greater Dallas area.
Today’s world of yours, mine and ours leaves him with brothers, Larry Ellingson, of the Savannah, Georgia area, Chuck Krumenacker, of Rohnert Park, California, Chester Gearhardt, also of California, Dave and Jodi Krumenacker, of Blackfoot, Idaho and Michael and Laura Bozeman; sisters, Cindy Krumenacker, Lee and Melody Chadwick and Jerry and Merrilyn Nielson, all of the Blackfoot, Idaho area and Pam Weisbrod, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.
Bob was preceded in death by both parents; brother, Rick Krumenacker; sister, Brenda Williams and her spouse, Kenneth.
Online condolences may be sent to the Krumenacker family at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.