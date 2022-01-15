Walter Lafayette Cooper Jr., 81, of Reno, Texas passed away at his home on Jan. 13, 2022 after battling cancer.
The funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Danny Moody officiating. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery in Roxton, Texas. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Walter was born on Aug. 5, 1940 in Paris, to Walter Layfette Cooper Sr. and Alma Gatlin Cooper.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and worked for TP&L until retiring 37 years later with Oncor. Walter and Fay were actively involved at East Paris Baptist Church and Walter served as a Deacon for many years of his life.
Walter Cooper is survived by his wife, Fay Cooper, of 10 years. Together, they have enjoyed their time traveling to all 50 states, hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He is also survived by his children, Christina Cooper, Diana Cooper-Sargent and husband, Guy, Nina Stork and husband, Herman Stork and Keith Cooper and his wife, Karan and step-daughter, Cherl Byles and husband, Bruce. Walter has been blessed with multiple grandkids, Chad Cooper and wife, Rachel, Jennifer Cooper, Marshall Cooper, Hope Cooper, Brandon Stork and wife, Cara, Taylor Hutchinson and husband, Chadd Hutchinson and Brandon Byles and Brooke Byles; great-grandkids are, Addie and Ellie Stork, Cason and Haddley Hutchinson, Hazel, Henry, Gabriel and Cash Cooper. Walter is also survived by two sisters, Margaret Peltier and Martha Duke; and a brother, Bobby Cooper; along with numerous nieces, nephews and host of friends.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James Sam Cooper; a sister, Sammie Jo Maness; and his former wife, Mary Linda Cooper.
Casket bearers will be Chad Cooper, Marshall Cooper, Brandon Stork, Chadd Hutchinson and Bruce Byles.
