This holiday season, the Valley of the Caddo Museum has a “dolled up” display that will be highlighted during the Christmas at the Museums event on Saturday.
Christmas is a time for toys for kids of all ages. A little historical research indicated there is archaeological evidence that dolls were one of the first “toys.” Dolls were common in all ancient civilizations — Egyptian, Greek, Roman, as well as Middle Eastern and Eastern cultures. Dolls were handmade of many types of materials such as stone, wood, bone, several types of plants, cloth, wax, leather and combination of materials in ancient times.
Up until the mid-19th century, most dolls were made to represent grown-ups. Childlike dolls first appeared in the mid-1800s and have been the most popular in the market since then.
The Valley of the Caddo Museum has a display of antique dolls from the late 1800s through early 1900s era provided by Susan Harper, who is president of the Lamar County Historical Commission. Suzy’s mother, Ann McFarlane, was a collector of dolls from that period. The museum display includes French Bébés that were popular between the 1860s and 1880s.
These were high quality (bisque) dolls made with great skill. French and German bisque dolls began taking over the market after 1860, and their production continued after World War I. These type dolls had hair typically made from mohair or humans. Most bisque dolls made in the late 1800s were fashion dolls intended for children of affluent families to play with and dress in contemporary fashions.
Anne McFarlane’s collection includes beautifully made and dressed dolls from famous doll makers in France and Germany. One of the dolls on display is a Jumeau doll like the one that Buffalo Bill Cody reportedly bought his daughter, Irma Louise Cody, in Paris, France, in 1889 when he was there with his Wild West Show.
There are several other bisque dolls on display at the museum like this doll. The bisque or porcelain doll is a made partially or wholly out of bisque or biscuit porcelain characterized by their realistic, skin-like matte finish. All the bisque dolls on display were made in France or Germany, dressed in the high fashion of the 1860-90-time frame and are in excellent condition.
Other dolls on display include multiple Kewpie dolls. The Kewpie doll was created by Rose O'Neill in 1912 based on her original illustrations in comic strips that first appeared in the Ladies Home Journal in 1909, and in Woman’s Home Companion and Good Housekeeping magazines. The Kewpie dolls were first made in Germany in 1912 and variations of Kewpies were manufactured for decades. The early Kewpies wore a heart-shaped decal on their chests.
There are several other displays in the museum as well including: Spanish artist Lladro’s nativity set figurines, paintings of historic landmarks in Paris, and Christmas ornaments of Paris landmarks on loan from Glee Emmite. The ornaments will be for sale during the Christmas at the Museums event on Saturday. There is a collection of Bowie knives on loan from John Cannon; numerous intricate wood carvings by local resident Bill Arnold; a SpaceX display provided by George Leonberger; and more.
Local historians Marvin Gorley and Skipper Steely will sign their recently published books in the museum — "Currency, Paris & Lamar County" and "History of Banking, Paris, Texas," respectively — that will be for sale during the Christmas at the Museums event as well. The Christmas at the Museums event is 1 to 5 p.m. Wassail and refreshments will be served. We encourage the community to support the local museums, historians and artists.
