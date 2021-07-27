The Red River Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists is recruiting interested lovers of nature to participate in the 2021 training program.
The Initial Training Course for 2021 will begin on Sept. 11. Class sessions will take place on consecutive Saturdays through Nov. 20. Classes will be in the community room at the Paris Public Library in Paris.
The Red River chapter includes Lamar, Red River, Bowie, Cass, Delta, Hopkins, Franklin, Camp, Morris and Titus counties, although membership is not restricted to those counties.
Anyone can become a certified Texas Master Naturalist by attending the series of 11 training sessions to learn about ecological concepts and regions, plant identification, archaeology, wildlife and natural resource management, forests, wetlands, prairies and other related topics. Class time will include indoor and outdoor sessions.
Training fees are $100 for one person or $165 for two people in the same household sharing the training textbook. Trainees will receive a textbook and a class notebook.
Those interested must complete an application. Applications can be found by visiting the chapter website at txmn.org/redriver/training-schedule. Other ways to get an application include picking one up at the county AgriLife Office in Paris or Clarksville or by emailing rrtmntraining@gmail.com to have a packet mailed.
These classes are taught by fellow naturalists and outside experts.
