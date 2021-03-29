At 12:37 a.m. Sunday, Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1100 block of 7th Street NW for a traffic violation. The driver reported that on Thursday, a known person had shot at him and his girlfriend in the 1300 block of Pine Bluff Street after an altercation. The complainant received minor injuries during the altercation and his vehicle had several bullet holes in it.
The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating fraud complaint
Paris police spoke with a complainant of a fraud in the 1700 block of West Austin Street at 7:23 p.m. Friday. The complainant reported they had received a bank card in the mail on an account that they have not authorized.
The incident is under investigation.
Paris man charged with meth possession
Police responded to a welfare concern in the 200 block of 21st Street NE at 8:26 p.m. Friday and found 55-year-old Jack Douglas Dennis inside the residence. Dennis was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and was arrested.
He was later taken to and placed in the Lamar County Jail.
California man jailed on probation violation warrant
Police stopped a vehicle in the 3900 block of Lamar Avenue at 2:59 a.m. Sunday for speeding. The driver, 62-year-old Clifford Brett Forney, of California, was found to have an outstanding felony probation violation warrant charging him with fugitive from justice and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Forney was arrested and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris man jailed on felony bond surrender warrant
Jeremy Lynn Smith, 41, of Paris, was arrested at his residence at 4:19 p.m. Sunday on a Lamar County felony bond surrender warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Smith was arrested without incident and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 226 calls for service and arrested eight people during the weekend.
