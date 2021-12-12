Janice Ann Williamson was welcomed home on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, surrounded by her family and friends after her brave battle from cancer.
Janice was born on Aug. 24, 1979, to Jeff and Cindy Hollowell in Sherman, Texas.
Janice attended Paris high school in Paris, Texas. Janice spent her career serving people in this community at several restaurants. Tamollys Mexican Restaurant was her favorite job. Janice’s fun and outgoing personality was the thing that people remember most about her. She truly left her mark on the world.
Janice gave birth to three beautiful children who were her life; Trinity, Faith and Jesse. Also, she had two precious grandchildren that she loved dearly; Emerson and Blake.
Janice was preceded in death by her grandparents, Billy Hollowell, William Hollowell and Don Roberson. She also was preceded in death by her sister, Jessica Hollowell.
Survivors include her children, Trinity Williamson, Faith Williamson and Jesse Lee Jr. Her grandchildren, Emerson and Blake. Her sister Jennifer Hollowell; and her parents, Jeff and Cindy Hollowell. Her nieces and nephews, Alexis, Ethan, Caleb and Leah. Also, her several aunts and uncles.
She is also survived by her very best friend, Meagon Smith; and many other wonderful friends and family.
A celebration of her life will be held at Evergreen Chapel in Paris on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Go Fund Me account for Jancie Williamson.
