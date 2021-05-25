MAY 22 to May 24
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Shanon Ray Miller, 35: Possession of marijuana.
Daniel Mason Maye, 30: Disorderly conduct.
James Henry Elrod III, 44: Unauthorized use of a vehicle, murder (x2)
Christopher Stefan Russell, 35: Disorderly conduct discharge/display firearm.
Paris Police Department
Douglas Lane Seaton, 32: Possession of a controlled substance
Reno Police Department
Thomas Earl Dickerson, 41: Injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury.
