MAY 22 to May 24

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Shanon Ray Miller, 35: Possession of marijuana.

Daniel Mason Maye, 30: Disorderly conduct.

James Henry Elrod III, 44: Unauthorized use of a vehicle, murder (x2)

Christopher Stefan Russell, 35: Disorderly conduct discharge/display firearm.

Paris Police Department

Douglas Lane Seaton, 32: Possession of a controlled substance

Reno Police Department

Thomas Earl Dickerson, 41: Injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury.

