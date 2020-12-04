Bill Woods, age 89, of the Madras community, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his residence.
Bill was born in the Madras Community of Red River County on Oct. 3, 1931, to Marshall and Jessie Joe Woods.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Sarah Draper Woods, of 55 years.
Bill was a retired mechanic, farmer and rancher. He was a lifelong member of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as Elder for many years.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary Jo McGill and husband, Bill and Barbara Champe and husband, Steve, of Clarksville; his grandchildren, Mark McGill and Deanna Fletcher, Matt and Deanna McGill, of Clarksville, Elizabeth and Zach Cain, of Stanton, Texas, Chasidy and Sal Meza, of Bogata and Cody Champe, of Little Rock Arkansas; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Pallbearers are Jeff Moore, Brandon Jackson, Zachary Cain, Rusty Lowe, Salvador Meza, Brandon Raulston and Cody Champe. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Minter, Ford Crane, Tommy McKissack, John Marshal Compton, Glen Stewart, Thurba Higgins, David Simpson and Drew McGill.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Madras Cemetery, with the Rev. Jack Holt officiating. Burial followed under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
