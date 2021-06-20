The city celebrates the 100th birthday of Paris City Hall and shows off historic properties available for sale or rent during activities Saturday afternoon in downtown Paris.
Three tours are planned for City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St., at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. while an open house showcase of downtown property is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m.
“In an effort to continue to support historic district opportunities, the Paris Historic Preservation Commission and Main Street Program are hosting the ‘Imagine the Possibilities’ Tour,” Main Street Director Cheri Bedford told Paris city councilors at a meeting last week. “Property owners will be there to tell you their dreams and plans.”
City Hall tours, first planned in 2020 but delayed because of Covid-19, will be conducted by long-time Paris Financial Director Gene Anderson.
Recent efforts have been made to restore some of the building’s original features, including the upper floors that housed the former City Council Chambers, and the area where firemen bunked when the building was used as Central Fire Station.
“Gene spearheaded a lot of the renovations and knows a lot of history about this building,” Bedford said. “We’ll have cake for our birthday party and will also display the contents of a time capsule placed in the cornerstone from 1920.
Participants will receive a token of the tour and be asked to sign a scroll to be placed inside a 2021 capsule.
“So we really want everyone to come take a tour of historic City Hall, probably learn something you didn’t already know, and be a part of the celebration and Paris history by signing the scroll, ” Bedford said.
