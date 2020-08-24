A Bogata man is free from the Lamar County Jail on $5,000 bond after his Friday arrest by Lamar County Sheriff’s Office detectives, who identified Fredrick Lee Whorton as the suspect in an Aug. 11 burglary in Deport.
Deputies were called to 331 S. Main St. in Deport on Aug. 11 about an alarm call at the Deport Star Mart. They found evidence of forcible entry into the store, where employees reported more than $3,000 in tobacco products and more than $4,000 in cash had been stolen, detectives said.
Once Whorton was suspected, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest. Whorton was taken into custody on Friday, and he bonded out on Saturday, jail records show.
