Travis Laughlin Wright, son of the late George Travis and Myrta Laughlin Wright, died in Paris on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
He was the last living great-grandson of Travis G. Wright, and great-grand-nephew, of Paris town founder, George W. Wright.
Born in the Wright home at what was once 830 Bonham Street, Travis joked about being the second family of his strong-headed mother. His sisters, Ione and Ruth, were born in 1913 and 1915, but no others came along before Doris, born in 1922, his brother Claiborne, born in 1924, and then Travis. The last three kept the home and Paris schools lively, especially at J.G. Wooten Elementary. The Wrights and many friends spent much time in Red River County at the old “plantation,” called Kiomatia by most since the 1830s. His mother saved its ownership by growing and selling pecans during the depression. Part of it still is owned and used by Wright descendants.
After attending Paris High School and graduating from Allen Academy in 1944, Travis entered the United States Army in Aug. of 1946, where he distinguished himself as an Expert Marksman. He served at Fort W.P. Richardson, named for another former Paris native who created the Alaskan highway system, in Alaska for nearly a year. After an honorable discharge, he went on to obtain a Baccalaureate in Business Administration from North Texas State College.
In 1960, Travis married Priscilla Constant Roper, of Dallas who had a daughter, Sharon Darlene and a son, William Blake (Mike). The couple had three children, George Claiborne, born in 1961, Bunni La Vonne, born in 1962 and Charlotte Ruth, born in 1964. During this time, Travis worked in the engineering field for several companies including one that involved designing systems used on NASA’s space capsules.
One of the first to be in the American chapter of Mensa, Travis was not only smart but artistic. He continued his lifetime of learning and discovery as a self-taught nutritionist, builder, Bible scholar, inventor, patent-holder, writer, and in his own words, professional tinkerer. But above all, he loved his pecan orchard, the harvest and the quiet of the farm he shared with Shirley Mathis Woosley whom he married in 1988. She held degrees in drafting and interior design. Together the pair constructed by hand a multi-story home to the north of the pecan orchard on the Wright property. After years of enjoyment, and many days working and being involved in the Leesville Baptist Church and the community, the house burned down. The couple re-settled in Reno. Shirley died in 2018.
Surviving Travis are his children, George Claiborne Wright, of Paris, Bunni (Jim) Austin, of Loma Colorado and Charlotte (Kurt) Kelsey, of Monterey California; nieces and nephews, Linda Lewis Tarrant, of Hunt, John Nicholas Raines, of San Antonio, Richard Samuel (Pam) Wright, of Greenville, Randolph Johnston Wright, of Kiomatia, Michael Gene Wright, of Kiomatia and Ann Wright (Benny) Cook, of Mt. Vernon (predeceased by Kimbrough George Wright, Travis Alan Wright and Ann Lewis Clark Buller); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the pavilion in Evergreen Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the old Wright section of the cemetery.
